Thangamayil Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 249.72 crore, up 98.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 249.72 crore in June 2021 up 98.36% from Rs. 125.89 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.46 crore in June 2021 down 16.44% from Rs. 6.41 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2021 down 87.41% from Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2020.

Thangamayil shares closed at 842.35 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.31% returns over the last 6 months and 147.57% over the last 12 months.