Thangamayil Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 491.91 crore, up 26.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 491.91 crore in June 2019 up 26.95% from Rs. 387.48 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.85 crore in June 2019 up 23.89% from Rs. 10.37 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.35 crore in June 2019 up 17.16% from Rs. 22.49 crore in June 2018.

Thangamayil EPS has increased to Rs. 9.36 in June 2019 from Rs. 7.51 in June 2018.

Thangamayil shares closed at 288.30 on July 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.31% returns over the last 6 months and -30.99% over the last 12 months.