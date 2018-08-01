Thangamayil standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 387.48 crore

Thangamayil Jewellery has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 387.48 crore and a net profit of Rs 10.37 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. Other income for the quarter was Rs 0.28 crore.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 434.29 crore and net profit was Rs 9.62 crore, and other income Rs 0.26 crore.
Thangamayil shares closed at 417.75 on July 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -26.63% returns over the last 6 months and 29.47% over the last 12 months.
Thangamayil Jewellery
Standalone Quarterly Results
in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18
Mar'18
Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations
387.20
356.41
434.03
Other Operating Income
0.28
0.70
0.26
Total Income From Operations
387.48
357.11
434.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials
349.51
366.98
463.64
Purchase of Traded Goods
--
--
--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks
-1.51
-45.30
-68.76
Power & Fuel
--
--
--
Employees Cost
8.23
8.20
7.32
Depreciation
1.69
1.85
2.05
Excise Duty
--
--
--
Admin. And Selling Expenses
--
--
--
R & D Expenses
--
--
--
Provisions And Contingencies
--
--
--
Exp. Capitalised
--
--
--
Other Expenses
8.77
11.91
11.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
20.80
13.47
18.30
Other Income
--
--
--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
20.80
13.47
18.30
Interest
5.26
4.90
4.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
15.55
8.57
13.58
Exceptional Items
--
--
--
P/L Before Tax
15.55
8.57
13.58
Tax
5.17
3.58
3.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
10.37
4.99
9.62
Prior Year Adjustments
--
--
--
Extra Ordinary Items
--
--
--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
10.37
4.99
9.62
Equity Share Capital
13.72
13.72
13.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
--
--
--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)
--
--
--
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
7.51
3.46
7.04
Diluted EPS
7.51
3.46
7.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
7.51
3.46
7.04
Diluted EPS
7.51
3.46
7.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)
--
--
--
Share Holding (%)
--
--
--
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
--
--
--
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)