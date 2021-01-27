Thangamayil Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 614.31 crore, up 40.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 614.31 crore in December 2020 up 40.45% from Rs. 437.39 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.90 crore in December 2020 up 116.64% from Rs. 12.42 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.59 crore in December 2020 up 68.9% from Rs. 26.40 crore in December 2019.

Thangamayil EPS has increased to Rs. 19.61 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.05 in December 2019.

Thangamayil shares closed at 589.80 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 96.53% returns over the last 6 months and 57.64% over the last 12 months.