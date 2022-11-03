Thambbi Modern Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, up 34.81% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.74 0.73 0.55 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.74 0.73 0.55 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.19 0.10 0.10 Depreciation 0.13 0.13 0.14 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.47 0.29 0.22 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 0.21 0.09 Other Income 0.00 0.01 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 0.22 0.09 Interest 0.44 0.40 0.65 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.49 -0.17 -0.56 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.49 -0.17 -0.56 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.49 -0.17 -0.56 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.49 -0.17 -0.56 Equity Share Capital 5.76 5.76 5.76 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.86 -0.30 -0.97 Diluted EPS -0.86 -0.30 -0.97 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.86 -0.30 -0.97 Diluted EPS -0.86 -0.30 -0.97 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited