Thambbi Modern Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, up 34.81% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills are:Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in September 2022 up 34.81% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2022 up 11.55% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 65.22% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021. Thambbi Modern shares closed at 16.35 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 100.61% returns over the last 6 months and 67.35% over the last 12 months.
Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.740.730.55
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.740.730.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.190.100.10
Depreciation0.130.130.14
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.470.290.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.210.09
Other Income0.000.01--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.220.09
Interest0.440.400.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.49-0.17-0.56
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.49-0.17-0.56
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.49-0.17-0.56
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.49-0.17-0.56
Equity Share Capital5.765.765.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.86-0.30-0.97
Diluted EPS-0.86-0.30-0.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.86-0.30-0.97
Diluted EPS-0.86-0.30-0.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:11 pm
