Thambbi Modern Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, up 34.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills are:Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in September 2022 up 34.81% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2022 up 11.55% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 65.22% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.
|Thambbi Modern shares closed at 16.35 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 100.61% returns over the last 6 months and 67.35% over the last 12 months.
|Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.74
|0.73
|0.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.74
|0.73
|0.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.10
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.13
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.47
|0.29
|0.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.21
|0.09
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.22
|0.09
|Interest
|0.44
|0.40
|0.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.49
|-0.17
|-0.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.49
|-0.17
|-0.56
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.49
|-0.17
|-0.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.49
|-0.17
|-0.56
|Equity Share Capital
|5.76
|5.76
|5.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.86
|-0.30
|-0.97
|Diluted EPS
|-0.86
|-0.30
|-0.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.86
|-0.30
|-0.97
|Diluted EPS
|-0.86
|-0.30
|-0.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited