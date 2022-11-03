Thambbi Modern Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, up 34.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in September 2022 up 34.81% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2022 up 11.55% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 65.22% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.