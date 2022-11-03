English
    Thambbi Modern Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, up 34.81% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in September 2022 up 34.81% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2022 up 11.55% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 65.22% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.

    Thambbi Modern shares closed at 16.35 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 100.61% returns over the last 6 months and 67.35% over the last 12 months.

    Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.740.730.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.740.730.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.190.100.10
    Depreciation0.130.130.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.470.290.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.210.09
    Other Income0.000.01--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.220.09
    Interest0.440.400.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.49-0.17-0.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.49-0.17-0.56
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.49-0.17-0.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.49-0.17-0.56
    Equity Share Capital5.765.765.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.86-0.30-0.97
    Diluted EPS-0.86-0.30-0.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.86-0.30-0.97
    Diluted EPS-0.86-0.30-0.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended #Thambbi Modern #Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:11 pm