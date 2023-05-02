 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Thambbi Modern Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, up 20.32% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in March 2023 up 20.32% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2023 down 5.54% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.74 0.70 0.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.74 0.70 0.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.14 0.25 0.11
Depreciation 0.14 0.13 0.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.69 0.47 0.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.22 -0.15 -0.22
Other Income 0.02 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.21 -0.15 -0.21
Interest 0.47 0.42 0.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.68 -0.57 -0.61
Exceptional Items 0.02 -- -0.02
P/L Before Tax -0.67 -0.57 -0.63
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.67 -0.57 -0.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.67 -0.57 -0.63
Equity Share Capital 11.53 5.76 5.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.59 -0.99 -1.05
Diluted EPS -0.59 -0.99 -1.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.59 -0.99 -1.05
Diluted EPS -0.59 -0.99 -1.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited