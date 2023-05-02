Thambbi Modern Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, up 20.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in March 2023 up 20.32% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2023 down 5.54% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.
Thambbi Modern shares closed at 13.99 on April 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 127.85% returns over the last 12 months.
|Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.74
|0.70
|0.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.74
|0.70
|0.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.25
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.13
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.69
|0.47
|0.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-0.15
|-0.22
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|-0.15
|-0.21
|Interest
|0.47
|0.42
|0.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.68
|-0.57
|-0.61
|Exceptional Items
|0.02
|--
|-0.02
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.67
|-0.57
|-0.63
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.67
|-0.57
|-0.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.67
|-0.57
|-0.63
|Equity Share Capital
|11.53
|5.76
|5.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|-0.99
|-1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|-0.99
|-1.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|-0.99
|-1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|-0.99
|-1.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited