Thambbi Modern Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, up 20.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in March 2023 up 20.32% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2023 down 5.54% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Thambbi Modern shares closed at 13.99 on April 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 127.85% returns over the last 12 months.