    Thambbi Modern Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, up 20.32% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in March 2023 up 20.32% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2023 down 5.54% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    Thambbi Modern shares closed at 13.99 on April 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 127.85% returns over the last 12 months.

    Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.740.700.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.740.700.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.250.11
    Depreciation0.140.130.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.690.470.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.22-0.15-0.22
    Other Income0.020.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.21-0.15-0.21
    Interest0.470.420.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.68-0.57-0.61
    Exceptional Items0.02---0.02
    P/L Before Tax-0.67-0.57-0.63
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.67-0.57-0.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.67-0.57-0.63
    Equity Share Capital11.535.765.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.59-0.99-1.05
    Diluted EPS-0.59-0.99-1.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.59-0.99-1.05
    Diluted EPS-0.59-0.99-1.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

