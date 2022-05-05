Thambbi Modern Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, up 28.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in March 2022 up 28.48% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022 down 293.35% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 105.71% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2021.
Thambbi Modern shares closed at 9.88 on May 04, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.62
|0.58
|0.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.62
|0.58
|0.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.12
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.14
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.57
|1.75
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-1.42
|0.08
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.02
|0.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|-1.41
|0.88
|Interest
|0.39
|0.61
|0.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.61
|-2.02
|0.33
|Exceptional Items
|-0.02
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.63
|-2.02
|0.33
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.63
|-2.02
|0.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.63
|-2.02
|0.33
|Equity Share Capital
|5.76
|5.76
|5.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.05
|-3.51
|0.57
|Diluted EPS
|-1.05
|-3.51
|0.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.05
|-3.51
|0.57
|Diluted EPS
|-1.05
|-3.51
|0.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited