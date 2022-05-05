Thambbi Modern Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, up 28.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in March 2022 up 28.48% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022 down 293.35% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 105.71% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2021.

Thambbi Modern shares closed at 9.88 on May 04, 2022 (BSE)