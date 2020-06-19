Thambbi Modern Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, down 10.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in March 2020 down 10.63% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2020 down 14.04% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020 up 14.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019.

Thambbi Modern shares closed at 7.32 on January 21, 2019 (BSE)