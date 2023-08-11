Thambbi Modern Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore, up 4.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore in June 2023 up 4.43% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 4.03% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2023 down 5.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.

Thambbi Modern shares closed at 16.18 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 96.36% returns over the last 12 months.