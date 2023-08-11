English
    Thambbi Modern Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore, up 4.43% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore in June 2023 up 4.43% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 4.03% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2023 down 5.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.

    Thambbi Modern shares closed at 16.18 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 96.36% returns over the last 12 months.

    Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.760.740.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.760.740.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.140.10
    Depreciation0.130.140.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.280.690.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.20-0.220.21
    Other Income0.000.020.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.20-0.210.22
    Interest0.380.470.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.18-0.68-0.17
    Exceptional Items--0.02--
    P/L Before Tax-0.18-0.67-0.17
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.18-0.67-0.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.18-0.67-0.17
    Equity Share Capital11.5311.535.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.15-0.59-0.30
    Diluted EPS-0.15-0.59-0.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.15-0.59-0.30
    Diluted EPS-0.15-0.59-0.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended #Thambbi Modern #Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 06:00 pm

