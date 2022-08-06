 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Thambbi Modern Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, up 56.87% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in June 2022 up 56.87% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022 up 38.52% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 up 84.21% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

Thambbi Modern shares closed at 15.61 on July 18, 2022 (BSE)

Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.73 0.62 0.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.73 0.62 0.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.10 0.11 0.08
Depreciation 0.13 0.15 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.29 0.57 0.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.21 -0.22 0.03
Other Income 0.01 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.22 -0.21 0.03
Interest 0.40 0.39 0.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.17 -0.61 -0.28
Exceptional Items -- -0.02 --
P/L Before Tax -0.17 -0.63 -0.28
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.17 -0.63 -0.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.17 -0.63 -0.28
Equity Share Capital 5.76 5.76 5.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.30 -1.05 -0.48
Diluted EPS -0.30 -1.05 -0.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.30 -1.05 -0.48
Diluted EPS -0.30 -1.05 -0.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended #Thambbi Modern #Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills
first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.