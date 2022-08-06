Thambbi Modern Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, up 56.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in June 2022 up 56.87% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022 up 38.52% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 up 84.21% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

Thambbi Modern shares closed at 15.61 on July 18, 2022 (BSE)