Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in June 2019 down 37.56% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2019 up 16.29% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2019 up 600% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.

Thambbi Modern shares closed at 7.32 on January 21, 2019 (BSE)