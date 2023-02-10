Thambbi Modern Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, up 20.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in December 2022 up 20.27% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 up 71.82% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 98.43% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.