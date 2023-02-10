 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Thambbi Modern Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, up 20.27% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in December 2022 up 20.27% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 up 71.82% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 98.43% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.

Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.70 0.74 0.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.70 0.74 0.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.25 0.19 0.12
Depreciation 0.13 0.13 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.47 0.47 1.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.15 -0.05 -1.42
Other Income 0.01 0.00 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.15 -0.05 -1.41
Interest 0.42 0.44 0.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.57 -0.49 -2.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.57 -0.49 -2.02
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.57 -0.49 -2.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.57 -0.49 -2.02
Equity Share Capital 5.76 5.76 5.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.99 -0.86 -3.51
Diluted EPS -0.99 -0.86 -3.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.99 -0.86 -3.51
Diluted EPS -0.99 -0.86 -3.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited