Thambbi Modern Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, up 20.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in December 2022 up 20.27% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 up 71.82% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 98.43% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.
Thambbi Modern shares closed at 12.70 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 81.43% returns over the last 12 months.
|
|Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.70
|0.74
|0.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.70
|0.74
|0.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|0.19
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.13
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.47
|0.47
|1.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|-0.05
|-1.42
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|-0.05
|-1.41
|Interest
|0.42
|0.44
|0.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.57
|-0.49
|-2.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.57
|-0.49
|-2.02
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.57
|-0.49
|-2.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.57
|-0.49
|-2.02
|Equity Share Capital
|5.76
|5.76
|5.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.99
|-0.86
|-3.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.99
|-0.86
|-3.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.99
|-0.86
|-3.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.99
|-0.86
|-3.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited