    Thambbi Modern Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, up 20.27% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in December 2022 up 20.27% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 up 71.82% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 98.43% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.

    Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.700.740.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.700.740.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.250.190.12
    Depreciation0.130.130.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.470.471.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.15-0.05-1.42
    Other Income0.010.000.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.15-0.05-1.41
    Interest0.420.440.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.57-0.49-2.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.57-0.49-2.02
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.57-0.49-2.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.57-0.49-2.02
    Equity Share Capital5.765.765.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.99-0.86-3.51
    Diluted EPS-0.99-0.86-3.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.99-0.86-3.51
    Diluted EPS-0.99-0.86-3.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
