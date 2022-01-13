Thambbi Modern Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore, up 44.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore in December 2021 up 44.77% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2021 down 297.91% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021 down 12800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Thambbi Modern shares closed at 12.19 on January 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.52% returns over the last 6 months