Thambbi Modern Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, down 15.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in December 2020 down 15.2% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2020 up 28.82% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 108.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

Thambbi Modern shares closed at 7.22 on February 03, 2021 (BSE)