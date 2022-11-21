 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Thakral Service Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore, up 3.72% Y-o-Y

Nov 21, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thakral Services (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore in September 2022 up 3.72% from Rs. 4.43 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 up 40.28% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2022 up 40% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021. Thakral Service shares closed at 16.75 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 46.29% returns over the last 12 months.
Thakral Services (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations4.594.704.43
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4.594.704.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods2.781.892.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.400.80-0.22
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.221.171.35
Depreciation0.030.040.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.451.301.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.48-0.50-0.68
Other Income0.120.050.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.36-0.45-0.60
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.36-0.45-0.60
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.36-0.45-0.60
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.36-0.45-0.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.36-0.45-0.60
Equity Share Capital3.523.523.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.30-0.38-0.51
Diluted EPS-0.30-0.04-0.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.30-0.38-0.51
Diluted EPS-0.30-0.04-0.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 21, 2022 06:00 pm