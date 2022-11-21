Thakral Service Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore, up 3.72% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 4.59 4.70 4.43 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4.59 4.70 4.43 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 2.78 1.89 2.58 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.40 0.80 -0.22 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.22 1.17 1.35 Depreciation 0.03 0.04 0.05 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.45 1.30 1.35 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.48 -0.50 -0.68 Other Income 0.12 0.05 0.09 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.36 -0.45 -0.60 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.36 -0.45 -0.60 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.36 -0.45 -0.60 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.36 -0.45 -0.60 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.36 -0.45 -0.60 Equity Share Capital 3.52 3.52 3.52 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.30 -0.38 -0.51 Diluted EPS -0.30 -0.04 -0.51 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.30 -0.38 -0.51 Diluted EPS -0.30 -0.04 -0.51 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited