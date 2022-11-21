English
    Thakral Service Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore, up 3.72% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thakral Services (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore in September 2022 up 3.72% from Rs. 4.43 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 up 40.28% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2022 up 40% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021.

    Thakral Service shares closed at 16.75 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 46.29% returns over the last 12 months.

    Thakral Services (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.594.704.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.594.704.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.781.892.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.400.80-0.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.221.171.35
    Depreciation0.030.040.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.451.301.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.48-0.50-0.68
    Other Income0.120.050.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.36-0.45-0.60
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.36-0.45-0.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.36-0.45-0.60
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.36-0.45-0.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.36-0.45-0.60
    Equity Share Capital3.523.523.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.30-0.38-0.51
    Diluted EPS-0.30-0.04-0.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.30-0.38-0.51
    Diluted EPS-0.30-0.04-0.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 21, 2022 06:00 pm