Thakral Service Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore, up 3.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore in September 2022 up 3.72% from Rs. 4.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 up 40.28% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2022 up 40% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021.