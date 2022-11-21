Thakral Service Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore, up 3.72% Y-o-Y
November 21, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thakral Services (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore in September 2022 up 3.72% from Rs. 4.43 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 up 40.28% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2022 up 40% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021.
|Thakral Service shares closed at 16.75 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 46.29% returns over the last 12 months.
|Thakral Services (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.59
|4.70
|4.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.59
|4.70
|4.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.78
|1.89
|2.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.40
|0.80
|-0.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.22
|1.17
|1.35
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.04
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.45
|1.30
|1.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.48
|-0.50
|-0.68
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.05
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.36
|-0.45
|-0.60
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.36
|-0.45
|-0.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.36
|-0.45
|-0.60
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.36
|-0.45
|-0.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.36
|-0.45
|-0.60
|Equity Share Capital
|3.52
|3.52
|3.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|-0.38
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|-0.04
|-0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|-0.38
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|-0.04
|-0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
