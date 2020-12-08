PlusFinancial Times
Thakral Service Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.86 crore, down 15.7% Y-o-Y

Dec 8, 2020 / 10:00 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thakral Services (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.86 crore in September 2020 down 15.7% from Rs. 5.77 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2020 down 126.07% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2020 down 78.79% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2019.

Thakral Service shares closed at 7.08 on November 11, 2020 (BSE) and has given -11.50% returns over the last 12 months.

Thakral Services (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations4.862.995.77
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4.862.995.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods2.550.653.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.430.66-1.68
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.401.401.64
Depreciation0.060.060.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.360.711.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.08-0.490.38
Other Income0.160.100.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.08-0.390.60
Interest0.190.170.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.11-0.560.41
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.11-0.560.41
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.11-0.560.41
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.11-0.560.41
Equity Share Capital3.523.523.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.09-0.480.35
Diluted EPS-0.09-0.480.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.09-0.480.35
Diluted EPS-0.09-0.480.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #Thakral Service #Thakral Services (India)
first published: Dec 8, 2020 10:00 pm

