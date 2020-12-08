Thakral Service Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.86 crore, down 15.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.86 crore in September 2020 down 15.7% from Rs. 5.77 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2020 down 126.07% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2020 down 78.79% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2019.

Thakral Service shares closed at 7.08 on November 11, 2020 (BSE) and has given -11.50% returns over the last 12 months.