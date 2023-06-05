Thakral Service Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.28 crore, up 2.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thakral Services (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.28 crore in March 2023 up 2.32% from Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2023 down 849.93% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2023 down 666.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.
Thakral Service shares closed at 18.74 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.48% returns over the last 6 months
|Thakral Services (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.28
|4.87
|4.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.28
|4.87
|4.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.40
|2.48
|2.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.12
|-0.19
|-0.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.27
|1.48
|1.19
|Depreciation
|0.63
|0.02
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.67
|1.01
|1.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.57
|0.06
|-0.29
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.11
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.47
|0.17
|-0.28
|Interest
|0.16
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.63
|0.17
|-0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.63
|0.17
|-0.28
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.63
|0.17
|-0.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.63
|0.17
|-0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|3.52
|3.52
|3.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.24
|0.14
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-2.24
|0.14
|-0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.24
|0.14
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-2.24
|0.14
|-0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited