    Thakral Service Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.28 crore, up 2.32% Y-o-Y

    June 05, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thakral Services (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.28 crore in March 2023 up 2.32% from Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2023 down 849.93% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2023 down 666.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

    Thakral Service shares closed at 18.74 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.48% returns over the last 6 months

    Thakral Services (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.284.874.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.284.874.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.402.482.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.12-0.19-0.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.271.481.19
    Depreciation0.630.020.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.671.011.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.570.06-0.29
    Other Income0.100.110.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.470.17-0.28
    Interest0.16----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.630.17-0.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.630.17-0.28
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.630.17-0.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.630.17-0.28
    Equity Share Capital3.523.523.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.240.14-0.24
    Diluted EPS-2.240.14-0.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.240.14-0.24
    Diluted EPS-2.240.14-0.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #Thakral Service #Thakral Services (India)
    first published: Jun 5, 2023 09:33 am