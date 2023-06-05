Thakral Service Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.28 crore, up 2.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.28 crore in March 2023 up 2.32% from Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2023 down 849.93% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2023 down 666.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

Thakral Service shares closed at 18.74 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.48% returns over the last 6 months