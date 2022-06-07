Thakral Service Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.18 crore, down 4.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.18 crore in March 2022 down 4.41% from Rs. 4.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022 up 28.77% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 up 25% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.

Thakral Service shares closed at 13.91 on March 21, 2022 (BSE)