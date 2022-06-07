Thakral Service Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.18 crore, down 4.41% Y-o-Y
June 07, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thakral Services (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.18 crore in March 2022 down 4.41% from Rs. 4.37 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022 up 28.77% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 up 25% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.
Thakral Service shares closed at 13.91 on March 21, 2022 (BSE)
|Thakral Services (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.18
|4.58
|4.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.18
|4.58
|4.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.50
|2.47
|2.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.53
|-0.27
|-0.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.19
|1.24
|1.54
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.26
|1.65
|1.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|-0.57
|-0.60
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.09
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-0.48
|-0.39
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-0.48
|-0.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.28
|-0.48
|-0.39
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.28
|-0.48
|-0.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.28
|-0.48
|-0.39
|Equity Share Capital
|3.52
|3.52
|3.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.41
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.41
|-0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.41
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.41
|-0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited