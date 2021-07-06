Thakral Service Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.37 crore, down 22.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.37 crore in March 2021 down 22.72% from Rs. 5.66 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021 down 4515.91% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021 down 228% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2020.

Thakral Service shares closed at 5.77 on June 14, 2021 (BSE)