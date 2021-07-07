Thakral Service Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.37 crore, down 22.72% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 12:37 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thakral Services (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.37 crore in March 2021 down 22.72% from Rs. 5.66 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021 down 4515.91% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021 down 228% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2020.
Thakral Service shares closed at 5.77 on June 14, 2021 (BSE)
|Thakral Services (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.37
|4.36
|5.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.37
|4.36
|5.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.15
|1.46
|3.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.22
|0.71
|-0.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.54
|1.52
|1.63
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.43
|1.32
|1.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.60
|-0.72
|0.08
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.11
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.39
|-0.61
|0.19
|Interest
|0.00
|0.20
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.39
|-0.81
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.39
|-0.81
|0.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.39
|-0.81
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.39
|-0.81
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|3.52
|3.52
|3.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|-0.69
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|-0.69
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|-0.69
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|-0.69
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
