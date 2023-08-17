Thakral Service Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.53 crore, up 17.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.53 crore in June 2023 up 17.74% from Rs. 4.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2023 down 604.41% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.93 crore in June 2023 down 614.63% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022.

Thakral Service shares closed at 18.70 on July 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.25% returns over the last 6 months