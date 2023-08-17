English
    Thakral Service Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.53 crore, up 17.74% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thakral Services (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.53 crore in June 2023 up 17.74% from Rs. 4.70 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2023 down 604.41% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.93 crore in June 2023 down 614.63% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022.

    Thakral Service shares closed at 18.70 on July 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.25% returns over the last 6 months

    Thakral Services (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.534.284.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.534.284.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.522.401.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.61-0.120.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.121.271.17
    Depreciation0.180.630.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.532.671.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.21-2.57-0.50
    Other Income0.100.100.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.11-2.47-0.45
    Interest0.030.16--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.15-2.63-0.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.15-2.63-0.45
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.15-2.63-0.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.15-2.63-0.45
    Equity Share Capital3.523.523.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.68-2.24-0.38
    Diluted EPS-2.68-2.24-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.68-2.24-0.38
    Diluted EPS-2.68-2.24-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

