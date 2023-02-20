Thakral Service Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.87 crore, up 6.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.87 crore in December 2022 up 6.5% from Rs. 4.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 134.94% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 143.18% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.