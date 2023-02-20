 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Thakral Service Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.87 crore, up 6.5% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:35 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thakral Services (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.87 crore in December 2022 up 6.5% from Rs. 4.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 134.94% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 143.18% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

Thakral Services (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.87 4.59 4.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.87 4.59 4.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.48 2.78 2.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.19 -0.40 -0.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.48 1.22 1.24
Depreciation 0.02 0.03 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.01 1.45 1.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.06 -0.48 -0.57
Other Income 0.11 0.12 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.17 -0.36 -0.48
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.17 -0.36 -0.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.17 -0.36 -0.48
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.17 -0.36 -0.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.17 -0.36 -0.48
Equity Share Capital 3.52 3.52 3.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.14 -0.30 -0.41
Diluted EPS 0.14 -0.30 -0.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.14 -0.30 -0.41
Diluted EPS 0.14 -0.30 -0.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited