Thakral Service Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.87 crore, up 6.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.87 crore in December 2022 up 6.5% from Rs. 4.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 134.94% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 143.18% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

Thakral Service EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in December 2021.

Thakral Service shares closed at 17.00 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.89% returns over the last 6 months