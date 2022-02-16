Thakral Service Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.58 crore, up 5.05% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thakral Services (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.58 crore in December 2021 up 5.05% from Rs. 4.36 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021 up 40.98% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021 up 20% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020.
Thakral Service shares closed at 13.25 on February 07, 2022 (BSE)
|Thakral Services (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.58
|4.43
|4.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.58
|4.43
|4.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.47
|2.58
|1.46
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.27
|-0.22
|0.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.24
|1.35
|1.52
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.05
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.65
|1.35
|1.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.57
|-0.68
|-0.72
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.09
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.48
|-0.60
|-0.61
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.48
|-0.60
|-0.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.48
|-0.60
|-0.81
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.48
|-0.60
|-0.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.48
|-0.60
|-0.81
|Equity Share Capital
|3.52
|3.52
|3.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-0.51
|-0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-0.51
|-0.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-0.51
|-0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-0.51
|-0.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
