Thakral Service Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.58 crore, up 5.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.58 crore in December 2021 up 5.05% from Rs. 4.36 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021 up 40.98% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021 up 20% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020.

Thakral Service shares closed at 13.25 on February 07, 2022 (BSE)