MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on 'Agri commodity derivatives sector- Opportunities and Role of Financial Intermediaries' on Feb 20, 11am . Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Thakral Service Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.36 crore, down 45.54% Y-o-Y

February 20, 2021 / 12:10 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thakral Services (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.36 crore in December 2020 down 45.54% from Rs. 8.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2020 down 317.21% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020 down 187.3% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2019.

Thakral Service shares closed at 6.08 on February 05, 2021 (BSE)

Close
Thakral Services (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations4.364.868.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4.364.868.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods1.462.552.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.71-0.432.02
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.521.401.63
Depreciation0.060.060.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.321.361.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.72-0.080.39
Other Income0.110.160.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.610.080.56
Interest0.200.190.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.81-0.110.37
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.81-0.110.37
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.81-0.110.37
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.81-0.110.37
Equity Share Capital3.523.523.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.69-0.090.32
Diluted EPS-0.69-0.090.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.69-0.090.32
Diluted EPS-0.69-0.090.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #Thakral Service #Thakral Services (India)
first published: Feb 20, 2021 12:02 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | What to make of Chandra's 4 years in Tata Sons; another delay for Jet Airways; what's India's move in the Cairn Energy tax dispute?

Corporate Buzz | What to make of Chandra's 4 years in Tata Sons; another delay for Jet Airways; what's India's move in the Cairn Energy tax dispute?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.