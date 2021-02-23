Thakral Service Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.36 crore, down 45.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.36 crore in December 2020 down 45.54% from Rs. 8.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2020 down 317.21% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020 down 187.3% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2019.

Thakral Service shares closed at 6.08 on February 05, 2021 (BSE)