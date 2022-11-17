Thakkars Dev Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.08 crore, down 49.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.08 crore in September 2022 down 49.57% from Rs. 27.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.53 crore in September 2022 down 73.64% from Rs. 24.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.84 crore in September 2022 down 72.5% from Rs. 24.87 crore in September 2021.

Thakkars Dev EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 27.51 in September 2021.

Thakkars Dev shares closed at 170.40 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 63.85% returns over the last 6 months and 118.88% over the last 12 months.