    Thakkars Dev Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.08 crore, down 49.57% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 01:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thakkars Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.08 crore in September 2022 down 49.57% from Rs. 27.92 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.53 crore in September 2022 down 73.64% from Rs. 24.76 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.84 crore in September 2022 down 72.5% from Rs. 24.87 crore in September 2021.

    Thakkars Dev EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 27.51 in September 2021.

    Thakkars Dev shares closed at 170.40 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 63.85% returns over the last 6 months and 118.88% over the last 12 months.

    Thakkars Developers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.089.0527.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.089.0527.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.302.012.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.230.56-0.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.091.050.30
    Depreciation0.310.300.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.720.830.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.444.3024.69
    Other Income0.090.100.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.534.4024.76
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.534.4024.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.534.4024.76
    Tax--0.070.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.534.3324.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.534.3324.76
    Equity Share Capital9.009.009.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.254.8127.51
    Diluted EPS7.254.8127.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.254.8127.51
    Diluted EPS7.254.8127.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 01:22 pm