Thakkars Dev Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.86 crore, up 164.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.86 crore in March 2022 up 164.07% from Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.34 crore in March 2022 up 315.54% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.40 crore in March 2022 up 133.98% from Rs. 3.59 crore in March 2021.

Thakkars Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 8.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.96 in March 2021.

Thakkars Dev shares closed at 129.30 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.71% returns over the last 6 months and 61.52% over the last 12 months.