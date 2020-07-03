Thakkars Dev Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.94 crore, down 39.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.94 crore in March 2020 down 39.83% from Rs. 3.22 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2020 up 650.89% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2020 up 396.26% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2019.

Thakkars Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 5.13 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.68 in March 2019.

Thakkars Dev shares closed at 50.00 on June 26, 2020 (BSE)