Thakkars Dev Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore, up 150.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore in June 2021 up 150.61% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2021 up 156.36% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021 up 260% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2020.

Thakkars Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.94 in June 2020.

Thakkars Dev shares closed at 72.00 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 8.35% returns over the last 6 months and 50.00% over the last 12 months.