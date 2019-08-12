Thakkars Dev Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore, up 2.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore in June 2019 up 2.14% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2019 up 10.83% from Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2019 up 2.88% from Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2018.

Thakkars Dev shares closed at 63.80 on June 20, 2019 (BSE)