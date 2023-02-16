Thakkars Dev Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.26 crore, up 125.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.26 crore in December 2022 up 125.04% from Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2022 up 39.73% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2022 up 9.87% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2021.