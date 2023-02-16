Thakkars Dev Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.26 crore, up 125.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.26 crore in December 2022 up 125.04% from Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2022 up 39.73% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2022 up 9.87% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2021.

Thakkars Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.96 in December 2021.

Thakkars Dev shares closed at 136.00 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.79% returns over the last 6 months and -1.59% over the last 12 months.