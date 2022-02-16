Thakkars Dev Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.78 crore, down 33.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.78 crore in December 2021 down 33.39% from Rs. 10.18 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021 down 85.8% from Rs. 6.09 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2021 down 75.95% from Rs. 6.32 crore in December 2020.

Thakkars Dev EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.96 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.77 in December 2020.

Thakkars Dev shares closed at 138.20 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 91.94% returns over the last 6 months and 118.33% over the last 12 months.