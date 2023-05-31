English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Thakkars Dev Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore, up 7.08% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thakkars Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore in March 2023 up 7.08% from Rs. 17.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2023 down 34.04% from Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.88 crore in March 2023 up 4.23% from Rs. 8.52 crore in March 2022.

    Thakkars Dev EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.76 in March 2022.

    Thakkars Dev shares closed at 132.85 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.24% returns over the last 6 months and 18.56% over the last 12 months.

    Thakkars Developers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.1115.2617.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.1115.2617.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.383.9612.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.167.11-4.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.671.600.75
    Depreciation0.560.430.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.941.511.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.400.656.18
    Other Income0.920.241.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.320.898.13
    Interest0.250.080.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.070.828.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.070.828.03
    Tax3.460.011.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.610.816.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.610.816.99
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.610.816.99
    Equity Share Capital9.009.009.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.120.907.76
    Diluted EPS5.120.907.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.120.907.76
    Diluted EPS5.120.907.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Thakkars Dev #Thakkars Developers
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:44 pm