Thakkars Dev Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore, up 7.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore in March 2023 up 7.08% from Rs. 17.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2023 down 34.04% from Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.88 crore in March 2023 up 4.23% from Rs. 8.52 crore in March 2022.

Thakkars Dev EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.76 in March 2022.

Thakkars Dev shares closed at 132.85 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.24% returns over the last 6 months and 18.56% over the last 12 months.