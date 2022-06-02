Thakkars Dev Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.85 crore, up 149.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.85 crore in March 2022 up 149.74% from Rs. 7.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2022 up 278.63% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.52 crore in March 2022 up 110.89% from Rs. 4.04 crore in March 2021.

Thakkars Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 7.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.05 in March 2021.

Thakkars Dev shares closed at 111.75 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.85% returns over the last 6 months and 42.18% over the last 12 months.