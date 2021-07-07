Thakkars Dev Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.15 crore, up 211.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.15 crore in March 2021 up 211.13% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2021 down 48.21% from Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.04 crore in March 2021 down 22.46% from Rs. 5.21 crore in March 2020.

Thakkars Dev EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.05 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.96 in March 2020.

