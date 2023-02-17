Thakkars Dev Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.26 crore, up 123.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.26 crore in December 2022 up 123.85% from Rs. 6.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2022 up 10.22% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2022 down 8.33% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.