Thakkars Dev Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.26 crore, up 123.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.26 crore in December 2022 up 123.85% from Rs. 6.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2022 up 10.22% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2022 down 8.33% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.

Thakkars Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in December 2021.

Thakkars Dev shares closed at 138.50 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.83% returns over the last 6 months and 5.48% over the last 12 months.