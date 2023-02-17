English
    Thakkars Dev Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.26 crore, up 123.85% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thakkars Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.26 crore in December 2022 up 123.85% from Rs. 6.82 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2022 up 10.22% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2022 down 8.33% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.

    Thakkars Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in December 2021.

    Thakkars Dev shares closed at 138.50 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.83% returns over the last 6 months and 5.48% over the last 12 months.

    Thakkars Developers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.2614.336.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.2614.336.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.964.798.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.110.87-4.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.601.090.62
    Depreciation0.430.340.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.510.791.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.656.441.09
    Other Income0.240.090.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.896.541.15
    Interest0.080.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.826.531.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.826.531.13
    Tax0.01--0.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.816.530.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.816.530.73
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.816.530.73
    Equity Share Capital9.009.009.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.907.260.81
    Diluted EPS0.907.260.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.907.260.81
    Diluted EPS0.907.260.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

