Thacker Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, down 15.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in March 2022 down 15.75% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022 up 195.04% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2022 up 60% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2021.

Thacker EPS has increased to Rs. 9.35 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.17 in March 2021.

Thacker shares closed at 279.60 on May 24, 2022 (BSE)