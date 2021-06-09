Thacker Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, up 21.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in March 2021 up 21.72% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021 down 41.45% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2021 down 22.76% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2020.

Thacker EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.17 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.41 in March 2020.

Thacker shares closed at 215.10 on June 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given -11.12% returns over the last 6 months