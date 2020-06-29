Thacker Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, down 20.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in March 2020 down 20.6% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2020 up 434.91% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2020 up 156.25% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2019.

Thacker EPS has increased to Rs. 5.41 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.62 in March 2019.

Thacker shares closed at 90.05 on March 05, 2020 (BSE)