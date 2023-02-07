Thacker Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore, up 3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore in December 2022 up 3% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 15.15% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 up 3.53% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021.