Thacker Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore, up 3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore in December 2022 up 3% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 15.15% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 up 3.53% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021.

Thacker EPS has increased to Rs. 3.70 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.22 in December 2021.

Thacker shares closed at 373.00 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.85% returns over the last 6 months and 12.06% over the last 12 months.