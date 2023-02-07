English
    Thacker Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore, up 3% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thacker and Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore in December 2022 up 3% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 15.15% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 up 3.53% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021.

    Thacker and Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.490.490.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.490.490.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.030.03
    Depreciation0.390.390.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.090.090.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.01-0.06
    Other Income0.501.250.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.491.230.42
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.491.230.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.491.230.42
    Tax0.090.280.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.400.960.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.400.960.35
    Equity Share Capital0.110.110.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.708.803.22
    Diluted EPS3.708.803.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.708.803.22
    Diluted EPS3.708.803.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited